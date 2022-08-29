57-year-old man stabbed during fight with group of teens in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a 57-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with a group of teens in Waterloo Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to calls about the stabbing near Albert and Hazel streets at around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they were told that a group of teens had gotten into an altercation with the man that turned physical.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries created by a stab wound.

Police describe the first suspect as being male, 14-16 years old, six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was riding a black bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigate after man assaulted by 2 others at Victoria Park in Kitchener

They say the second suspect was also around 14-16 years old, 6’1″ tall with short blond hair and wearing a black hoodie. He also had a skateboard.

The third suspect was also described as being around 14-16 years old. He was reportedly wearing a grey sweater and grey pants.