Crime

57-year-old man stabbed during fight with group of teens in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 3:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a 57-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with a group of teens in Waterloo Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to calls about the stabbing near Albert and Hazel streets at around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they were told that a group of teens had gotten into an altercation with the man that turned physical.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries created by a stab wound.

Police describe the first suspect as being male, 14-16 years old, six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was riding a black bicycle.

They say the second suspect was also around 14-16 years old, 6’1″ tall with short blond hair and wearing a black hoodie. He also had a skateboard.

The third suspect was also described as being around 14-16 years old. He was reportedly wearing a grey sweater and grey pants.

