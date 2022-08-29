City activates extreme weather response as Edmonton temperatures heat up

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton is ending August on a hot note, with temperatures set to soar once again.

Temperatures in Edmonton are forecast to reach highs of 28 C Monday, 30 C Tuesday and 31 C Wednesday, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel. Warm weather with daily highs in the mid- to high-20s is expected through the long weekend in Edmonton area.

With that, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response, which focuses on keeping vulnerable people safe during the hot temperatures.

The extreme weather response will take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and end at 8 a.m. Friday, with flexibility to extend it if the forecast changes.

Helping people avoid dehydration is key during a response to hot weather. Peace officers will carry water bottles with them this week, to hand out to vulnerable people they meet.

Anyone who needs a break from the heat can seek reprieve at an open city facility or library. The following city facilities will also offer bottled water:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

The following facilities do not have enough space to accommodate people, but will still offer water bottles:

Fred Broadstock pool

Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool

Oliver outdoor pool

Borden Natural Swimming Pool

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Muttart Conservatory

Edmonton Valley Zoo

The city has also modified 15 fire hydrants throughout the city to act as water bottle filling stations. The locations include:

Downtown

Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (109 Avenue and 107 Street)

Kinistinaw Park (102 Avenue and 96 Street)

Boyle Street Community Services (105 Avenue and 102 Street)

Bissell Centre (96 Street and 105 Avenue)

Sheriff Robertson Park (82 Street and 112 Avenue)

Paul Kane park area (103 Avenue between 122 and 123 Street)

West

Butler Park

Callingwood Park

South

McIntyre Park/Old Strathcona Farmers Market

Mill Woods Transit Station

North/Northeast

Parkdale Plaza (118 Avenue and 82 Street)

Clareview Transit Station

Mosaic Centre (65 Street and 132 Avenue)

Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)

Beverly Heights ( 118 Avenue between 43 and 44 Street)

There are also 24 additional water bottle filling stations throughout LRT and transit centres.

Outdoor pools to remain open

With the hot weather expected this week, the City of Edmonton said Monday that Oliver outdoor pool will remain open through Thursday and Friday. Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool will remain open through to the end of Monday.

The last day to visit any of the other outdoor pools in Edmonton is Aug. 31.

While it’s expected to be warm, Sobel doesn’t think any temperature records will be broken in Edmonton this week.

