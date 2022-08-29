Richmond Hill teen with replica firearm charged after boy injured

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have laid weapons-related charges against two teenagers who were in possession of replica guns, and in one instance a boy sustained injuries.

On Aug 23, police said officers responded to the area of Taylor Mills Drive North and Bayview Avenue for a weapons call.

Police said during their investigation a 14-year-old boy was walking with two friends in the area when he was approached by two unknown male suspects who began yelling at them.

One of the suspects appeared to have a black handgun and shot at the boy several times in the chest and hand, police allege.

The injuries were consistent with a pellet or BB gun, police said.

The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

While officers searched the area of the suspect, they found another male who was unrelated to the incident, and was in possession of a replica firearm, police said. That teen, a 15-year-old boy from Richmond Hill, was charged with posession a weapon.

The following day, police made an arrest involving the other suspect who was wanted after the 14-year-old boy was injured.

A 16-year-old boy from Richmond Hill was charged. He faces several offences such as possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, using a firearm in commission of an indictable offence, and possession of cannabis under the age of 19.

“York Regional Police strongly advises the public, especially youth, against possessing replica firearms, such as BB guns, air guns, gel guns, pellet guns and toy guns,” police said in a news release.

“Replica firearms, air guns, gel guns or toy guns used in the commission of another offense are considered legitimate weapons and those responsible will face significant criminal charges,” the release continued.

“When police respond to any call involving a weapon, the weapon will be treated as real until an investigation can determine otherwise. There is often no way to tell if the weapon is real prior to investigation.”

Advertisement