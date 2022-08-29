SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

RRC Polytech welcoming Manitoba students back to campus, many for first time in two years

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'RRC Polytech welcoming back students' RRC Polytech welcoming back students
WATCH: RRC Polytech is welcoming back students for the fall semester and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets all the details.

Students across Manitoba are preparing to go back to school next week, and for many post-secondary students, it’ll mark their first fully in-person class time in more than two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Fred Meier, president and CEO of RRC Polytech, said his entire tenure at the head of the institution — this marks his third year in the job — has been under pandemic conditions, so he’s thankful for the college’s staff for helping the school get through a stressful time for students and educators alike.

Read more: Goodbye Red River College, hello RRC Polytech

“We’ve always had people on campus, but this is a big day for us — welcoming back most of our students again here on campus,” Meier said.

“Our staff have done a tremendous job throughout this pandemic, keeping our students safe, making sure that our instructors are keeping our lessons happening as well, and graduating people from our wonderful institution here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meier said the school has a week of activities planned to celebrate the return to classes at each of its campuses — two in Winnipeg and one in Portage la Prairie.

Trending Stories

The college also unveiled the first of three vibrant rainbow walkways in recognition of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, at RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame campus in Winnipeg.

Read more: RRC Polytech invites virtual graduates to in-person convocation ceremony

The Exchange District and Portage la Prairie campuses will receive similar artwork of their own in the near future.

“It’s a design that represents and builds upon the traditional design that has been there in the past, and we’re very much looking forward to the unveiling,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RRC Polytech invites virtual graduates to in-person convocation ceremony' RRC Polytech invites virtual graduates to in-person convocation ceremony
RRC Polytech invites virtual graduates to in-person convocation ceremony – Apr 5, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBack to School tagCollege tagManitoba Students tagRRC Polytech tagFred Meier tagRed River College Polytechnic tagManitoba college students tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers