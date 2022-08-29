RRC Polytech welcoming Manitoba students back to campus, many for first time in two years

Send this page to someone via email

Students across Manitoba are preparing to go back to school next week, and for many post-secondary students, it’ll mark their first fully in-person class time in more than two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Fred Meier, president and CEO of RRC Polytech, said his entire tenure at the head of the institution — this marks his third year in the job — has been under pandemic conditions, so he’s thankful for the college’s staff for helping the school get through a stressful time for students and educators alike.

“We’ve always had people on campus, but this is a big day for us — welcoming back most of our students again here on campus,” Meier said.

“Our staff have done a tremendous job throughout this pandemic, keeping our students safe, making sure that our instructors are keeping our lessons happening as well, and graduating people from our wonderful institution here.”

Meier said the school has a week of activities planned to celebrate the return to classes at each of its campuses — two in Winnipeg and one in Portage la Prairie.

The college also unveiled the first of three vibrant rainbow walkways in recognition of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, at RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame campus in Winnipeg.

The Exchange District and Portage la Prairie campuses will receive similar artwork of their own in the near future.

“It’s a design that represents and builds upon the traditional design that has been there in the past, and we’re very much looking forward to the unveiling,” he said.

