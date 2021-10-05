Goodbye Red River College, hello RRC Polytech

Red River College has changed its identity.

The post-secondary institution announced Tuesday that as part of a new strategic direction, it’s changing its name to Red River College Polytechnic — or RRC Polytech for short.

The college, Manitoba’s largest for applied learning and applied research, said redefining itself as a polytechnic institution will involve modernization of apprenticeship training and continued focus on the hands-on transition from classroom to career that RRC has become known for.

It will also mean more choices and flexibility for students as they work toward a career.

“For more than 80 years, Red River College Polytechnic has been a driving force to keep our province moving forward – economically, socially and culturally – by working on the cusp of what Manitoba needs now, and as we look towards the future,” said Manitoba’s advanced education minister, Wayne Ewasko.

“With this new identity and strategic direction, RRC Polytech is well-positioned to continue to meet the goals of the Skills, Talent and Knowledge Strategy – which provides an important framework for post-secondary institutions to prepare students for in-demand, good jobs, while accelerating our economic recovery and growth.”

With the launch of our new strategic plan for 2022-2026, In Front of What’s Ahead, Red River College will embark on a bold new path forward by becoming Red River College Polytechnic (or RRC Polytech). — RRC Polytech (@RRC) October 5, 2021

RRC Polytech’s president and CEO, Fred Meier, said the changes better position the school and its students for the future.

“The polytechnic model best describes not only who we are, but where we are going,” said Meier.

“Aligning our new identity and strategic direction lays a strong foundation to be bold, to continue to take important leaps, and it allows us to play the larger role we need to in Manitoba’s post-secondary ecosystem. It puts us in the right place, at the right time, to stay in front of what’s ahead.”

In addition to the name change, the college unveiled a five-year plan Tuesday, with commitments to inclusion and diversity, deepening industry and community partnerships, and transforming its learning models to meet emerging needs.

