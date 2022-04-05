RRC Polytech invites virtual graduates to in-person convocation ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Graduates from 2020 and beyond are being invited to cross the stage at RRC Polytech’s in-person spring convocation.

Director of college and public relations Connor Lloyd told 680 CJOB on Tuesday that inviting alumni back in person has been a point of discussion since the first virtual convocation.

Read more: Most University of Winnipeg classes going remote for winter term

“We want to continue to be able to create an experience to give all of those students who couldn’t come to an actual ceremony, like a lot of us, to come back to the school and be part of that experience again,” he said.

Lloyd said he surveyed about 9,000 previous students to see if they’d be interested in returning. Ninety per cent expressed interest in coming back.

Story continues below advertisement

“I attended both of my convocations and — well, I guess all three of them, if you include high school — and they’re great,” he said. “It’s a wonderful experience. I’m really glad that our team has found a very good way to do this as well.”

In order to facilitate all graduates, the regular ceremonies will be held on June 13 and 14 with the past virtual graduates’ ceremony taking place on June 22.

All convocations will be held at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg have announced in-person ceremonies as well.

The U of W is also honouring virtual graduates by throwing a Gradapalooza. According to the website, there’ll be party games, musical entertainment, photo booths and other activities.

The post-secondary schools will continue to offer a virtual experience for those who are unable or uncomfortable with attending in person.

2:50 Graduating during a pandemic Graduating during a pandemic – Jun 7, 2021