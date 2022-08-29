Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent Toronto area located: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent the Toronto area has been located, police say.

In early August, Ontario Provincial Police said officers were searching for 28-year-old Josh Hogan.

Police said Hogan, a federal offender, was wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

In a news release Monday, police said Hogan had been located.

Police said Hogan is currently serving a three-year sentence for three counts of robbery and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

“The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this investigation,” police said in a news release on Monday.

