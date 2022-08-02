Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Toronto, Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers are searching for 28-year-old Josh Hogan, for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Officers said Hogan is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Hogan is currently serving a three year sentence for three counts of robbery and using an imitation firearm while committing.

Police said he is known to frequent Toronto and the Peel Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

