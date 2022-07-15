Police in York Region seek to locate man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who failed to appear in court in connection with an incident in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on June 13, 37-year-old Andre Tully failed to attend court.

According to police, he was convicted of six charges stemming from a 2018 incident.

Officers said Tully was convicted of possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking; flight while pursued by police; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; possession of a loaded firearm knowing that its possession is unauthorized; and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He was sentenced to nine years in jail.

Police said Tully was arrested in November 2018, and was held in custody until he was released on bail in April 2020.

Officers said he was released with “several conditions,” including that he wear a GPS anklet bracelet “at all times.”

“In late March 2022, the suspect removed the ankle bracelet and fled his residence in the city of Brampton,” police said in a news release.

Police said Tully is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair.

Officers have released a photo of Tully, in the hope someone can help locate him

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“If seen, do not approach, instead call 911 immediately,” officers said.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to the suspect may also be subject to criminal charges.”