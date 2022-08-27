Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No bomb found after man makes threat inside Kitchener store

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 8:09 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A bomb scare greeted visitors and staff at a business in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called about a disturbance at a retail store on Highland Road and Fischer-Hallman Road Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say an unidentified man was seen running through the store carrying a bag, shouting, and making claims that there was an explosive device inside.

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo Regional District School Board says it was hit by cyberattack

The man was arrested and the building was evacuated.

The Emergency Response Team was brought in but no bomb was found.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagKitchener news tagKitchener tagBomb Threat tagBomb tagThreat tagDisturbance tagEXPLOSIVE tagKitchener bomb threat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers