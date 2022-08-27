No bomb found after man makes threat inside Kitchener store

A bomb scare greeted visitors and staff at a business in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called about a disturbance at a retail store on Highland Road and Fischer-Hallman Road Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.
Investigators say an unidentified man was seen running through the store carrying a bag, shouting, and making claims that there was an explosive device inside.
The man was arrested and the building was evacuated.
The Emergency Response Team was brought in but no bomb was found.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
