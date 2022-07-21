Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional District School Board says it was hit by cyberattack

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 9:38 am
In a letter issued to parents late Wednesday night, the Waterloo Regional District School Board says it recently discovered that it had been hacked. View image in full screen
In a letter issued to parents late Wednesday night, the Waterloo Regional District School Board says it recently discovered that it had been hacked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

In a letter issued to parents Wednesday night, the Waterloo Regional District School Board says it recently discovered that it had been hacked.

The unsigned letter says, “I am writing to make you aware of an unfortunate cyber incident that may impact our students and staff.”

Read more: Ottawa’s cybersecurity bill has ‘good bones’ — but secrecy rules need work, experts say

It goes on to say that the board’s IT department discovered the incident on July 10.

“We have now confirmed that an unauthorized person accessed and removed certain data from our systems,” the letter read.

“We are working tirelessly to determine the content of this data, and we will update you as we learn more.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The WRDSB says that it is currently working to restore its systems and to safeguard information.

“While we believe that any risk to our students’ sensitive information is low, it was important to us to make you aware of this incident,” the note read.

“The privacy of our students’ information is very important to us and we are sorry that this incident happened. We will keep you informed if any further relevant information becomes available.”

Read more: Canada on ‘high alert’ for cyberattacks from Russia, others: minister

A spokesperson for the board told Global News that it could be some time before it discovers how the attack occured and what has been impacted.

“We will continue to share information directly with those who are impacted,” the WRDSB spokesperson said.

“We would ask for patience as experts have advised that it could take weeks to fully investigate and gain answers as to how this occurred and what has been impacted.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagHackers tagCyberattack tagcyber attack tagWRDSB taghacked tagWaterloo Regional District School Board tagWaterloo school news tagKitchener school news tagCambridge school news tagWaterloo school board cyberattack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers