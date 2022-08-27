Public health reports 3rd monkeypox case in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Another monkeypox case has been reported in Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that a man in his 30s was confirmed to have the virus.

It is the third monkeypox case in the Royal City to go with two others in Wellington County.

The first case of monkeypox in Guelph was discovered in a man in his 20s back in June.

Public Health Ontario says there have been 582 reported cases of monkeypox in Ontario, with 437 said to be in Toronto.