Health

Public health reports 3rd monkeypox case in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 27, 2022 8:04 am
A colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. View image in full screen
A colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Another monkeypox case has been reported in Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that a man in his 30s was confirmed to have the virus.

It is the third monkeypox case in the Royal City to go with two others in Wellington County.

Read more: 1st case of monkeypox recorded in Guelph: public health

The first case of monkeypox in Guelph was discovered in a man in his 20s back in June.

Public Health Ontario says there have been 582 reported cases of monkeypox in Ontario, with 437 said to be in Toronto.

 

