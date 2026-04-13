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1 comment

  1. Try This
    April 13, 2026 at 6:12 pm

    Quit with the 2 tier system, like the US have. Simply give us better access to provincial health care. – Smith will do anything to join the US. Give them oil and gas. Make a Sheriff police force.
    Will someone vote this group out?

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Politics

Greater access to private medical testing in Alberta under proposed legislation

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2026 5:44 pm
2 min read
File photo of a woman having blood drawn for lab tests. View image in full screen
File photo of a woman having blood drawn for lab tests. Paul Sancya/ AP Photo
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Alberta’s government is laying the legislative groundwork to let more people pay in order to bypass their doctor to get faster access to everything from CT scans to blood tests.

Primary Health Minister Adriana LaGrange introduced a Bill 29, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 on Monday that, if passed, will allow for rules to fast-track some medical tests without a referral from a health practitioner.

LaGrange said it’s the first step in a previously announced plan to expand privately delivered medical tests.

“This is about adding capacity, not replacing our public system,” LaGrange told reporters Monday before introducing the bill.

“It’s about giving Albertans more control over their health while maintaining the strong public health-care system that we all rely on.”

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She said right now, too many Albertans are waiting too long for diagnostic testing.

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“Early treatment is often simpler, more effective and less invasive, and it also leads to better outcomes for patients and less pressure on our health-care system,” she said.

LaGrange declined to say which specific medical tests may be included, or how the province may reimburse costs.

She said those details will be clarified in regulations that will be crafted in the coming months.

She confirmed that the government’s plan, announced in October, “hasn’t changed,” although the province may start with “just one or two things and then build on it.”

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In a video released in the fall, Premier Danielle Smith and LaGrange said reforms will permit Albertans to purchase any private diagnostic screening and testing service they wish.

Click to play video: 'Alberta introduces dual health-care system allowing more private options'
Alberta introduces dual health-care system allowing more private options

“This includes MRIs, CT scans, full body scans, bloodwork — you name it,” said LaGrange in the video.

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“Health professionals and medical organizations will be free to offer these services privately, and supplemental health benefit plans will be able to insure them,” she said.

She added that province aims to spur a flood of investment and health professionals into the province.

Smith said at the time if a privately purchased test identifies a new life-threatening condition, the government will reimburse the costs of that test.

Click to play video: 'Will Alberta’s public-private health approach reduce wait times? A deeper look into dual-model practice'
Will Alberta’s public-private health approach reduce wait times? A deeper look into dual-model practice

On Monday, LaGrange stressed that medically necessary tests ordered by physicians will still be publicly covered and will always get priority across the province.

She said because people will be paying for tests, there will be a market for private providers to meet increased demands.

However, critics have said the plan risks dragging the province into a two-tiered system, siphoning critical staff from public hospitals and exacerbating lengthy wait times in the public system.

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The province says current access to publicly funded preventive testing with no out-of-pocket payments requires referrals from a doctor, nurse practitioner, physiotherapist or dentist. Some private clinics and health facilities already provide preventive testing services, but most still require provider referrals.

There are also publicly funded self-referral screening programs delivered through private clinics, including for mammograms, with no out-of-pocket costs.

Click to play video: 'Alberta tables legislation to expand private health care'
Alberta tables legislation to expand private health care

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