Homicide investigators identify man found dead in Surrey home

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in his Surrey home on Wednesday night as 47-year-old Frank James.

Surrey RCMP were called to reports of a man in distress on 76 Avenue near 188 Street around 11:15 p.m. and arrived to find James with critical injuries.

Frank James was found with fatal injuries at his home on 76 Avenue near 188 Street in Surrey on Wednesday. IHIT

Despite emergency first aid, he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday it was releasing James’ name and image in the hopes it could help them crack the case.

“We’re urging anyone who knew Mr. James to contact IHIT,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we continue to build a timeline of events and learn as much as we can about those involved.”

Anyone who knew James or who has video shot in the neighbourhood between 9 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.