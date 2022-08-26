Police charge teacher at Sudbury, Ont., high school with additional sexual offence

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a teacher at a Catholic high school in Sudbury, Ont., is facing additional charges related to allegations of inappropriate behaviour and touching involving underage students.

Police say they received a complaint in June regarding a teacher at St. Charles College and students under the age of 16, and charged a 56-year-old man that month with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Investigators say they received more complaints, and have now charged the suspect with five more counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have released few details into the alleged incidents to protect the identities of the complainants.

They say a former administrator at the school has also been charged with criminal negligence and failure to provide the necessaries of life as part of the investigation.

Police say they believe students attempted to report incidents to the school’s administration.

The former administrator, a 40-year-old man, has been released and is due back in court in early November. The teacher, meanwhile, appeared in court Thursday to face the new charges.