Saskatchewan students prepare for last weekend before new school year

Hundreds of students filled the University of Regina campus on Friday, as the school’s welcome weekend kicked off with student move-in day.

The University of Regina is set to begin classes next Wednesday for the Fall 2022 semester. As students used Friday’s move-in day to set their living situations up and get a feel for their new home, they showed excitement to return to school.

“I’m so stoked to begin my studies in plumbing and pipefitting and just get settled in here, I’m ready for this next chapter,” said Theran Isaac, an incoming student.

Isaac has taken a year off from school and says he’s excited to finally live the university experience.

“I enjoyed my summer, got to experience a couple of concerts, now I’m excited for school.”

That excitement was shared by Hazel Mehta, an incoming computer science student.

“I’m ready, it’s about time … I’m excited to be living on campus and get that experience for once, I’ve always lived with my family,” Mehta said.

The University of Regina’s welcome weekend includes several events and activities for students to participate in, including a beach bonfire party, a city bus tour, a concert by The New Montagues and a trip to Willow Island.

University president Jeff Keshen says this weekend is important for new students.

“Think about their parents coming, they’ve been with their children for years, now they’re going off on their own,” Keshen said. “They’re coming to a place that’s new to them and we really want to make everybody feel comfortable, we want to get to know them, we want them to know that this was a good choice and we want to create the right atmosphere.”

Keshen also says the school is expecting a growing influx in students this year, two years after the start of the pandemic interrupted in-person learning.

“It’s great to be back in person, the energy that we see, we had a gathering on the green with 1,000 people the other day. People want this and we’re going to see us roar back really fast and we’re going to see us grow and give students an amazing experience.”

It’s also the final weekend at home during summer vacation for students of all ages in Saskatchewan. Elementary and high schools in both Regina and Saskatoon start classes on Thursday.

Families have been trying to use up the last few days of summer with their children. Adam Filson says he’s been taking his niece out to try and prolong these last few days.

“We’re going to do a full day of the Science Centre, go through cathedral, do all the little shops, try to get out to the lake and just enjoy the nice weather while we still have it,” Filson said.

While some students are excited to return to school, others aren’t as ready for summer to end.

Brooklyn Spicer is heading into grade eight and says she doesn’t want to go back.

“It’s stressful … just so much homework, teachers give us so much homework but they say they don’t,” Spicer said.

Those feelings were echoed by fellow student Danielle Hanson.

“I’m a little bit anxious about returning to school, I don’t really like school, it’s just boring to me,” Hanson said. “I’m a little bit sad because I actually have to do stuff and I am not happy about that.”