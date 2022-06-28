University of Regina introduces ‘The Really Big Deal’ for students living on campus

Send this page to someone via email

As the school year comes to a close for many students across the country, the University of Regina is looking towards next year.

The U of R will be offering students what they call ‘The Really Big Deal’.

The deal is meant for students who will be living on campus.

“Living on campus fosters a sense of security, community, and belonging for student,” the U of R said in a press release.

“It allows for close proximity to classes and access to on-campus supports like the Student Wellness Centre and Recreation Services. It is also a great way for student to transition from living with their families to feeling comfortable living on their own.”

Students can expect housing and tuition savings when they bundle together U of R housing, meal plans and campus store purchases.

The saving bundles include locked-in tuition and fees, locked-in and discounted housing rates, as well as a variety of other financial benefits as long as they live in U of R housing.

University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen hopes this deal encourages both people in Saskatchewan and from around the world to live on campus.

“One thing about being a commuter campus is people will often come and then head back home,” he said. “A lot of people who are coming from out of town, we would like them to live on campus, so we are offering this package program.

“They are investing in the university, and we are investing in them and I believe by having more people staying our dormitories will create a vibrant campus.”

The hope is with more people on campus, services and events will increase and continue later into the evening. And while Keshen doesn’t expect the deal to be fully used this fall as many students have already sorted out living arrangements, into the future it can be something to build upon.

Depending on which U of R housing option is chosen, international students could save up to $21,000 over a four-year period based on the higher tuition rates they pay. Domestic students could save over $18,000 over a four-year period.

The deadline to opt in for Fall 2022 is Sept. 14, 2022 and the deadline to opt in for Winter 2023 is Jan. 17, 2023.

