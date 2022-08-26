Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec TV producer Luc Wiseman sentenced to 2 years less a day for touching minor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 4:14 pm
Annabelle Sheppard, right, Crown prosecutor for the case against Luc Wiseman, and Wiseman’s lawyer, Alexandre Bien-Aime, arrive at the courthouse in Montreal, on June 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Annabelle Sheppard, right, Crown prosecutor for the case against Luc Wiseman, and Wiseman’s lawyer, Alexandre Bien-Aime, arrive at the courthouse in Montreal, on June 23, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years of probation for sexually touching a 12-year-old girl.

Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle delivered his sentence at the Montreal courthouse Friday and also ordered Wiseman, 67, to be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

Wiseman, who pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in July, was given credit for 45 days in pretrial detention.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec TV producer Luc Wiseman charged with sex assault against minor

The offences took place on three occasions between 2020 and 2021.

Two other charges were stayed, and Wiseman was acquitted of production and possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Wiseman was the president of Avanti Groupe, which produces Tout le monde en parle, one of Quebec’s most popular television shows.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
sexual misconduct tagQuebec Entertainment tagTout le monde en parle tagQuebec television tagAvanti Groupe tagLuc Wiseman tagLuc Wiseman arrest tagLuc Wiseman charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers