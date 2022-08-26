Suspects, more victims sought in Saanich, B.C. dating app extortion

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C., are looking for the suspects and more possible victims of alleged extortion over a popular dating app.

Police say the suspects found their victim in July using Grindr, which bills itself as the worlds largest dating app for the LGBTQ community.

While conversing with their target, the suspects gathered personal information about them and provided false information about themselves, then arranged to meet in person, according to police.

“When they met, they used the information they gathered to threaten and then extort their victim of more than $2,500,” police said in a media release Friday.

2:49 Jury finds Aydin Coban guilty in Amanda Todd sextortion case Jury finds Aydin Coban guilty in Amanda Todd sextortion case – Aug 6, 2022

According to police, the suspects used the online profile names “Jay” and “Oliver.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe both suspects as between the ages of 18 and 20, with slim builds. One is about six-feet-tall, while the other is about five-foot-nine.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward, and are urging anyone who thinks they were targeted to contact police.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Saanich police Const. Dane Nicholson at dnicholson@saanichpolice.ca or by phone at 250-475-4321.