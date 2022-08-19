Escort clients being drugged and robbed, Surrey RCMP warns

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., have issued a warning after several people who used escort services reported being drugged and robbed.

Surrey RCMP said the victims had hired escorts and arranged to meet them in various locations around the region, only to later wake up and realize their valuables were stolen.

Police said they’re worried about the health risks to victims who are being drugged with an unknown substance.

Anyone who has been drugged is advised to seek medical help immediately.

Mounties said any meeting with someone you don’t know behind closed doors can involve risks, and have issued a list of safety tips, including:

Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked.

Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person.

Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe.

Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time.

Police added they believe there may be other victims who are reluctant to make a police report, but are encouraging anyone who may have been drugged to contact their local police.

