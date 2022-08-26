Menu

Canada

Alberta man found guilty in deaths of Métis hunters to be sentenced

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Two Alberta men found guilty in homicides of Métis hunters' Two Alberta men found guilty in homicides of Métis hunters
WATCH (June 1): An Alberta father and his son have been found guilty in the deaths of two Métis hunters who were gunned down on a rural road in March 2020. Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder in Maurice Cardinal's killing, and of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom, who was Cardinal's nephew. Bilodeau's father, Roger, was convicted of two counts of manslaughter. Breanna Karstens-Smith explains how the crime unfolded, and why the victims' family says they had to fight off racism while fighting for justice. – Jun 1, 2022

One of the men found guilty in the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters in March 2020 has his sentencing hearing in Edmonton Friday.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, will be in court Friday morning.

Several victim impact statements are also expected.

In May, a jury found Anthony Bilodeau guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Maurice Cardinal, 57, and guilty of manslaughter for shooting his nephew Jacob Sansom, 39.

His father, Roger Bilodeau, was found guilty of manslaughter in both deaths.

Roger and Anthony, 33, had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder in the deaths of Sansom and Cardinal.

Sansom and Cardinal were found dead on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton near Bonnyville, on March 28, 2020.

