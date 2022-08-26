Alberta man found guilty in deaths of Métis hunters to be sentenced

Send this page to someone via email

One of the men found guilty in the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters in March 2020 has his sentencing hearing in Edmonton Friday.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, will be in court Friday morning.

Several victim impact statements are also expected.

In May, a jury found Anthony Bilodeau guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Maurice Cardinal, 57, and guilty of manslaughter for shooting his nephew Jacob Sansom, 39.

His father, Roger Bilodeau, was found guilty of manslaughter in both deaths.

Roger and Anthony, 33, had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder in the deaths of Sansom and Cardinal.

Sansom and Cardinal were found dead on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton near Bonnyville, on March 28, 2020.