Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of killing Métis hunters

Closing arguments are expected Monday at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.

Anthony Bilodeau, who is 33, and 58-year-old Roger Bilodeau face two counts each of second-degree murder and have both pleaded not guilty.

Jacob Sansom, who was 39, and his 57-year-old old uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, on March 28, 2020.

Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.

The Crown has argued that the father and son thought the hunters were thieves who had earlier been on their property, so they followed them on the highway before Anthony Bilodeau shot both men without justification.

Lawyers for the Bilodeaus say there was a confrontation, the men feared for their lives and they acted in self-defence.