Crime

Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of killing Métis hunters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 8:10 am
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal shown on an undated hunting trip together.
Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal shown on an undated hunting trip together. Supplied

Closing arguments are expected Monday at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.

Anthony Bilodeau, who is 33, and 58-year-old Roger Bilodeau face two counts each of second-degree murder and have both pleaded not guilty.

Read more: Alberta prosecutor points out lies while cross examining man accused of killing Métis hunters

Jacob Sansom, who was 39, and his 57-year-old old uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, on March 28, 2020.

Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.

Click to play video: 'Alberta man testifies he was scared for his family in second-degree murder' Alberta man testifies he was scared for his family in second-degree murder
Alberta man testifies he was scared for his family in second-degree murder

The Crown has argued that the father and son thought the hunters were thieves who had earlier been on their property, so they followed them on the highway before Anthony Bilodeau shot both men without justification.

Read more: Alberta man charged with 2nd-degree murder of hunters said he feared for his family

Lawyers for the Bilodeaus say there was a confrontation, the men feared for their lives and they acted in self-defence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
