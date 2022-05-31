2 Alberta men found guilty in deaths of Métis hunters

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Anthony Bilodeau, one of two Alberta men charged with murder in the March 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters, has been found guilty of second-degree murder in one man’s death and manslaughter in the other man’s death.

His father, Roger Bilodeau, was found guilty of manslaughter in both deaths.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and Anthony Bilodeau, 33, had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal.

READ MORE: ‘Bringing a knife to a gunfight’: Alberta lawyers make closing arguments in murder trial

Sansom, 39, and Cardinal, 57, were found dead on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton near Bonnyville, on March 28, 2020.

Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Jake (Jacob) Sansom (left) and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page “Justice for Jake and Morris.”. Courtesy: Justice for Jake and Morris, Facebook

Lawyers representing the Bilodeaus said their clients acted in self-defence.

1:08 Closing arguments made in case of Alberta men accused of murdering hunters Closing arguments made in case of Alberta men accused of murdering hunters

Anthony Bilodeau has admitted to pulling the trigger but said he did so out of fear for the lives of his father and younger brother.

The Crown prosecutor argued this was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta prosecutor points out lies while cross examining man accused of killing Métis hunters

Closing arguments were heard in the case Monday. The jury was then sequestered and began deliberations at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

More to come…

— with files from Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News and The Canadian Press