Large turnout for live Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games

There were no shortage of Scottish music, games and other activities at the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

Around 26,000 people turned out to the 2022 edition at the Centre Wellington Community Complex over the Aug. 13 weekend.

Everything appeared to go off without a hitch according to the festival’s executive director, Elizabeth Bender.

“All of the competitions and main pillars such as the heavy events, Highland games, pipes and drums, and clans and heritage area were incredibly successful,” said Bender. “There was a good showing of competitors and everyone was thrilled to be back.”

The event also featured live appearances by Outlander star Duncan Lacroix and author Diana Gabaldon. This was the first live event the Scottish festival has held since 2019.

“There was a part of us that thought, ‘We didn’t know what to expect,'” said Bender. “We had hoped people would come. The best they could do is put out a safe event … and hope that it goes really well.”

The Board of Directors issued a statement saying they want to thank all their festival guests for supporting the first live festival event in three years.

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness that you demonstrated as we navigated our way through, bringing you the best and safest festival experience,” the statement read.

Bender said they went to other Scottish festivals in the area to get an idea of how they are executing their live post-pandemic events.

“Some of our volunteers also participate in other Highland games competitions,” said Bender. “We have been chatting with their organizers about what went well, what was the attendance, and what was the spirit like.”

The 2023 Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games will run from Aug. 11 to 13.

We want to send a big thank you to everybody who attended the festival 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 We've heard your feedback, comments, and messages, and now the planning starts for August 11-13, 2023! pic.twitter.com/uakX6nSXHX — Fergus Scottish Fest (@FergusScotFest) August 16, 2022

