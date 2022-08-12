Fergus Scottish Festival welcomes back visitors in return of live event

Send this page to someone via email

Get out the kilts and dust off the bagpipes, the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games return this weekend.

The festival runs Friday to Sunday at the Centre Wellington Community Complex and around Fergus.

In a news release, the festival’s organizing committee says it is excited to welcome back the Red Hot Chili Pipers on the Friday following the traditional Festival Tattoo.

There will also be heavy events and pipe band competitions, highland dancers, a heritage tent, research tools and lectures in the Genealogy Centre, whisky tasting, Celtic musicians, vendors featuring Scottish wares and fares, and over 40 clans.

The Festival said in a statement that its priority continues to be the safety of guests, volunteers, competitors, performers, clans, sponsors and the community so they can enjoy Scotland without the airfare.

