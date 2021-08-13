Scottish Festival in Fergus hosts second virtual event

Send this page to someone via email

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games is celebrating a milestone.

It’s the second attempt at its 75th anniversary after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s live event and caused it to go virtual.

Festival coordinator Elizabeth Bender said they learned lessons in 2020.

“We learned a ton last year,” she said.

Last year, she said, as many people attended the virtual festival as the live event. The virtual event also attracted a lot of people who hadn’t been to a Scottish festival before, so organizers learned to ensure attendees get a Scottish experience.

“It’s not your typical music festival. We’ve got your sporting events, your heritage and educational components and we’ve got things for children.”

Bender said the weekend will have an array of entertainment and educational pieces and the festival will still run as if it were a live event.

There will be several activities including the Wee Digital Ceilidh 2 GO and Paint the Town Tartan decorating contest. She said they wanted to go a step further this year with longer elements of music from their guests, more in-depth interviews and tours.

Bender said the festival’s authenticity helps make it a popular event.

“They’re elements that give people a taste, but it’s interesting and it’s new,” she said.

“And we’re not really your typical festival so whatever you like, you’re going to get a little taste of. And so maybe you come to an event but you don’t have a chance to go into the heritage tent and attend a Gaelic workshop, or maybe you don’t have a chance to go to the whiskey tasting. We’re going to bring it all to you this year.”

Organizers also held the 75th Gala 2 Go event on Aug. 12 to kick off the festival.

The festival begins Aug. 13 and is free to attend. Bender says the gates will open at 5 p.m.

The festival ends on Aug. 15 and the gates close at 4 p.m.

You can visit their website for more information.