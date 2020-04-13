Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 2020 Fergus Scottish Festival cancelled, 75th anniversary postponed

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 12:15 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: UK's Queen Elizabeth says 'Easter isn't cancelled' amid COVID-19 pandemic
Queen Elizabeth said that the COVID-19 pandemic "would not overcome us" as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in a week.

The 2020 Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games have been cancelled and their 75th anniversary has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was due to take place Aug. 7 to 9. Organizers said the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

READ MORE: Ontario butter tart festival cancelled over COVID-19

“We maintained spirited yet cautious optimism that we would be able to once again do what we do best — host a world-class Scottish Festival and Highland Games,” said festival president David Radley.

“Our priority, however, is to encourage the ongoing recovery efforts due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

Radley added organizers want to ensure that the community is safe and healthy so they can enjoy “Scotland without the airfare” for years to come.

Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic
Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased, including day and weekend passes, camping, concession and clan purchases.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The 2021 festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 13 to 15.

More information regarding ticket information and other announcements can be found on the festival’s website.

