Coronavirus: 2020 Fergus Scottish Festival cancelled, 75th anniversary postponed

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games have been cancelled and their 75th anniversary has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was due to take place Aug. 7 to 9. Organizers said the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

“We maintained spirited yet cautious optimism that we would be able to once again do what we do best — host a world-class Scottish Festival and Highland Games,” said festival president David Radley.

“Our priority, however, is to encourage the ongoing recovery efforts due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Radley added organizers want to ensure that the community is safe and healthy so they can enjoy “Scotland without the airfare” for years to come.

Story continues below advertisement

3:54 Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased, including day and weekend passes, camping, concession and clan purchases.

The 2021 festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 13 to 15.

More information regarding ticket information and other announcements can be found on the festival’s website.