Canada

Montreal drivers can count on facing multiple construction sites this fall

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal drivers can expect to encounter multiples construction sites this fall' Montreal drivers can expect to encounter multiples construction sites this fall
WATCH: Montreal drivers will have to brace themselves. No less than 36 new road construction sites will be opened this fall. One of the sites will be in the Lafontaine Tunnel, which will only have one lane leading to the city’s south shore. And as Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, it will last a few years.

Montrealers brace yourself: 36 new road construction sites will be active this fall.

One of the sites will be in the Lafontaine tunnel, with only one lane open towards Montreal’s south shore.

Two lanes will be open towards Montreal.

The configuration will remain until 2025.

“There’s only one word for it and it’s horrific,” said traffic expert Rick Leckner. “It’s going to rob companies of productivity and people of their sanity,”

Read more: Lafontaine tunnel to undergo $1B in renovations starting in 2019

Transports Quebec and the City of Montreal worked together to come up with an alternative to driving.

“There are some free parking [spots] that people can use and starting in November, the buses that will take you from those public parking to the metro Radisson will be free,” explained Louis-André Bertrand, a spokesperson Mobilité Montréal
If you insist on taking your car and are thinking of the Jacques-Cartier bridge, prepare to sit in traffic there.

The city of Longueuil is also doing work around the bridge and the Longueuil metro.

“This is a perfect example of the lack of coordination,” said Leckner.

Read more: Trouble getting around Sources Boulevard in the West Island continues

For West Islanders, the exit ramp at Sources Boulevard leading to Highway 20 westbound will completely close at the end of summer. The ramp leading to Highway 20 eastbound will close later in the fall.

“We all have a role to play you can’t just get in your car and travel and think you can go from A to B without planning the route along the way,”

Relying on public transit is a solution, one that some experts say we should embrace for the long term.

“Montreal should try to rise to the occasion, I’m talking about the citizens too,” said Jason Prince, a Concordia University Prof. of Urban Planning.

Prince said the city should take the opportunity to permanently install better public transit solutions.

To plan your trips, transit officials recommend you check Quebec 511 to stay up to date with road conditions and closures and to download the Chrono app, which helps plan your trips on public transit.

Click to play video: 'REM construction snarls traffic' REM construction snarls traffic
