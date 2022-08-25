Man charged after woman shopping in Vaughan store sexually assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on August 24 at around 12 p.m., police received a report of a sexual assault at 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shopping with her children when an unknown man began speaking with her.

Officers said the man allegedly took a photo of the woman and her children and then grabbed the victim and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

According to police, no physical injuries were sustained by the victim or her children.

Police said 57-year-old Sunilbhai Modi from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.