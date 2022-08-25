Menu

Crime

Man charged after woman shopping in Vaughan store sexually assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 3:42 pm
York Regional Police said 57-year-old Sunilbhai Modi from Brampton was arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault.
York Regional Police said 57-year-old Sunilbhai Modi from Brampton was arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault. York Regional Police

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on August 24 at around 12 p.m., police received a report of a sexual assault at 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shopping with her children when an unknown man began speaking with her.

Man taken to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto: police

Officers said the man allegedly took a photo of the woman and her children and then grabbed the victim and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

According to police, no physical injuries were sustained by the victim or her children.

Police said 57-year-old Sunilbhai Modi from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

