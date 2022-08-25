Man taken to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Sherbourne Street area, north of Dundas Street East.

Officers said a man was stabbed under the arm.

Police did not immediately have information regarding the extent of the man’s injuries, or a suspect description.

