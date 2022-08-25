Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 12:11 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Sherbourne Street area, north of Dundas Street East.

Read more: Police begin homicide investigation after fatal stabbing inside Scarborough building lobby

Officers said a man was stabbed under the arm.

Police did not immediately have information regarding the extent of the man’s injuries, or a suspect description.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagstabbing investigation tagDundas Street East tagsherbourne street tagstabbing toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers