Man taken to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Sherbourne Street area, north of Dundas Street East.
Officers said a man was stabbed under the arm.
Police did not immediately have information regarding the extent of the man’s injuries, or a suspect description.
