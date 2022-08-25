‘Noel loves Stephanie’: Penticton Mounties looking for ring owner

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Mounties are looking for Noel or Stephanie and an empty ring finger that may be the last piece of a recently discovered puzzle.

While swimming in the Penticton Channel, someone found a ring inscribed with the words “Noel Loves Stephanie” and a date. They turned it in to Mounties, who are now looking for the rightful owner.

“This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it,” Const. Dayne Lyons said in a press release.

To prove ownership of the ring, Penticton RCMP are looking for someone to complete the inscription by identifying the date that follows “Noel loves Stephanie.”

They’re also asking potential owners to identify the type of metal the ring is.

If this rings a faint memory of a wedding bell, go to the Penticton RCMP detachment and quote file number 2022-13135.