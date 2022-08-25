Menu

Crime

Police release images of men in connection with shooting in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 10:36 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with these men in connection with a recent shooting in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with these men in connection with a recent shooting in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of three men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent shooting in Waterloo.

Police say officers responded to calls that reported that a person had been shot near Larch and Hickory streets at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Police say officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police say officers believe it to be a targeted incident.

Late Wednesday evening, police released the photos of the three men they are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

