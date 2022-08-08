Menu

Comments

Crime

‘Targeted’ shooting over weekend leaves Waterloo man with gunshot wounds: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:51 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 21-year-old man was left with gunshot wounds as a result of a shooting in the university district over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers responded to calls about the shooting near Larch and Hickory streets on Saturday morning at around 3:25 a.m.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

When the officers arrived, they found that the victim, who is from Waterloo, had been shot.

Trending Stories

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Waterloo man wanted in Kitchener shooting arrested in Toronto, police say

Police believe the shooting to be a “targeted” incident.

Story continues below advertisement

They ask anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

