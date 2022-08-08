‘Targeted’ shooting over weekend leaves Waterloo man with gunshot wounds: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man was left with gunshot wounds as a result of a shooting in the university district over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers responded to calls about the shooting near Larch and Hickory streets on Saturday morning at around 3:25 a.m.

When the officers arrived, they found that the victim, who is from Waterloo, had been shot.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting to be a “targeted” incident.

They ask anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.