Sports

Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 25, 2022 3:03 am

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red Sox +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston has gone 29-32 in home games and 60-64 overall. The Red Sox have a 42-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto is 67-55 overall and 31-30 in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 12-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .299 batting average, and has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 33 walks and 64 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-41 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 27 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-25 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
