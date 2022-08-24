Fire at Richmond recycling yard sends smoke over Metro Vancouver

Firefighers were called to a massive fire at a recycling yard on Mitchell Island in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.
Richmond Fire Chief Jim Wishlove said crews arrived at the facility around 4:45 p.m. to find heavy black smoke pouring from a large pile of recycled material that had caught fire.
Seven units responded and were able to contain the fire, but heavy smoke was expected to persist for some time, he said.
Anyone driving over the Knight Street Bridge is advised to roll up their windows, he added.
The fire was not threatening any structures, and no one working in the area was unaccounted for, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
