Fire

Fire at Richmond recycling yard sends smoke over Metro Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 9:02 pm
Smoke pours from a fire at a recycling facility on Mitchell Island on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Smoke pours from a fire at a recycling facility on Mitchell Island on Wednesday. @KAPSLOCKISON/Twitter

Firefighers were called to a massive fire at a recycling yard on Mitchell Island in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Fire Chief Jim Wishlove said crews arrived at the facility around 4:45 p.m. to find heavy black smoke pouring from a large pile of recycled material that had caught fire.

Read more: Crews battle massive fire at Richmond recycling facility

Seven units responded and were able to contain the fire, but heavy smoke was expected to persist for some time, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone driving over the Knight Street Bridge is advised to roll up their windows, he added.

Read more: Fire from vehicle damages auto recycling shop on Mitchell Island

The fire was not threatening any structures, and no one working in the area was unaccounted for, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

