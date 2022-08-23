Menu

Crime

Police investigating after drowning in Meaford, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 1:30 pm
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old person drowned in Meaford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on August 14 at 1:58 p.m., officers received a report of a person in distress in the water just off Grant Avenue.

Read more: Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont. homicide investigation

Police said the victim was removed from the water and was pronounced deceased “after life saving measures were unsuccessful.”

Officers have identified the deceased as 51-year-old Dzenad Icagic from Etobicoke.

“The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, it is considered nonsuspicious,” police said in a news release.”

