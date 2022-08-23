Police investigating after drowning in Meaford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old person drowned in Meaford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on August 14 at 1:58 p.m., officers received a report of a person in distress in the water just off Grant Avenue.

Police said the victim was removed from the water and was pronounced deceased “after life saving measures were unsuccessful.”

Officers have identified the deceased as 51-year-old Dzenad Icagic from Etobicoke.

“The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death, it is considered nonsuspicious,” police said in a news release.”