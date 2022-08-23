Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting death of person in 30s, bump in PCR-confirmed cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers' Horizon Health Network works to recruit health-care workers
Horizon Health Network says it’s recruited 1,300 health-care professionals in the first five months of this year. That surpasses regional health authority targets for the whole year. But while those recruitments are seen as positive news, it comes against the backdrop of another patient who died in the waiting room of a New Brunswick hospital. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

New Brunswick is reporting six deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 30s, in its latest weekly report.

As well, the number of PCR-confirmed cases has increased this week after a four-week decreasing trend. There were 797 new PCR-confirmed cases, compared to 675 the week prior.

Read more: Unusually high summertime sales of cold remedies amid ongoing COVID-19 spread

Of note, only certain people are eligible for a PCR test in New Brunswick — including people over age 50, people who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital admissions is stable at 22 — the same number as the previous week.

According to the province, the highest proportion of hospitalizations is among people aged 70 to 89.

The most recent random samples sequenced shows that the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant is most prevalent in the province. Ninety-four per cent of the samples were BA. 5, while five per cent were BA. 4.

Trending Stories

BA. 2. represented the remaining one per cent.

Click to play video: 'N.B. expanding 4th dose eligibility as COVID-19 cases rise' N.B. expanding 4th dose eligibility as COVID-19 cases rise
N.B. expanding 4th dose eligibility as COVID-19 cases rise – Jul 12, 2022

Horizon Health Network, one of two health networks in the province, reported 22 active outbreaks of the virus and 99 staff members isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Vitalité Health Network indicated it has five active outbreaks

