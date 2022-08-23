COVID-19: N.B. reporting death of person in 30s, bump in PCR-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting six deaths related to COVID-19, including a person in their 30s, in its latest weekly report.

As well, the number of PCR-confirmed cases has increased this week after a four-week decreasing trend. There were 797 new PCR-confirmed cases, compared to 675 the week prior.

Of note, only certain people are eligible for a PCR test in New Brunswick — including people over age 50, people who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital admissions is stable at 22 — the same number as the previous week.

According to the province, the highest proportion of hospitalizations is among people aged 70 to 89.

The most recent random samples sequenced shows that the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant is most prevalent in the province. Ninety-four per cent of the samples were BA. 5, while five per cent were BA. 4.

BA. 2. represented the remaining one per cent.

Horizon Health Network, one of two health networks in the province, reported 22 active outbreaks of the virus and 99 staff members isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Vitalité Health Network indicated it has five active outbreaks

