Health

Canada to get 12 million doses of Moderna’s Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 22, 2022 11:09 am
WATCH: Health Matters: UK approves double-barreled COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc MRNA.O will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday.

The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

Read more: Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines: Could updated shots prevent a fall wave?

Moderna and the Canada have agreed to convert six million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original virus, to an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine.

Canada will also purchase an additional 4.5 million doses of the Omicron-containing candidate, and is moving forward the scheduled delivery of 1.5 million doses of the bivalent vaccine candidate from 2023 to 2022.

While existing COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection against hospitalization and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the virus has evolved.

Moderna in June said trial data showed that when given as a fourth dose, the variant-adapted shot raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.

Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos – Jun 30, 2022

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

© 2022 Reuters
