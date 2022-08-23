Halifax police searching for escaped inmate from Central Nova facility

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, and are advising anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

According to Halifax Regional Police, Ryan Taylor Wilband, 43, escaped on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Justice says Wilband was on remand at the facility for several charges, including robbery, theft under $5,000, committing an offence with a weapon and breaches of probation.

In May, Wilband was charged after two bank robberies in Berwick and Greenwood. At the time, police said a man carrying a hammer robbed the first bank, and a man carrying a knife robbed the second one.

Wilband is described as being five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a demon on his right shoulder and another tattoo on his stomach.

“He was last seen leaving the area on foot and was wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt and blue jeans,” Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Anyone who sees someone fitting Wilband’s description is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

The Department of Justice says it is conducting a full review of this incident.