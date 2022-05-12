RCMP lay charges after two bank robberies in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have laid charges against three people after two bank robberies in Nova Scotia occurred in the past week.

The first robbery happened on May 5, at around 1:10 p.m. in Berwick.

Police say a man carrying a hammer entered a bank and demanded money from a bank employee. After being given cash, the man fled on foot and was not located that day.

Later on, investigators learned that a woman had also been involved in the robbery.

Then, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, another robbery occurred in Greenwood — about 17 kilometres from the first one.

According to RCMP, a man entered the bank with a knife, demanded cash and then fled in a red vehicle.

The release said an officer later spotted the car at a home in the town. A man exited the home and after a conversation with the officer, he was identified as the person involved in the robbery.

“After arresting the man, a woman exited the home and RCMP noted that she was wanted on an arrest warrant,” read the release.

A second woman was then arrested by Digby RCMP in Tiverton, N.S., in relation to the Berwick robbery.

Police say 42-year-old Ryan Taylor Wilband from Greenwood is facing charges related to robbery, theft, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Twenty-eight-year-old Raylene Rose Mahaney is facing charges of robbery and theft.

The woman who was a subject of an arrest warrant, 30-year-old Desiree Jerrica Dawn Smith, is facing a charge related to conditions.

