Fredericton deputy police chief gets promoted to top job

Fredericton’s deputy chief of police is being promoted.

Martin Gaudet will take the role of chief of police on Aug. 26, according to a release from the City of Fredericton. He is replacing Roger Brown, who is retiring after nearly four years with the force.

“On behalf of city council, I extend my very best wishes to the new police chief,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers in the release.

“I have interacted with Martin for over a decade and have found him to be an extremely capable and committed policing professional, with a broad knowledge of the policing needs of this community. It is always wonderful when we find that the best-qualified candidate for the job is already working for us.”

View image in full screen Fredericton Police Force Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet pictured here with Mayor Kate Rogers briefing reporters on a convoy protest in February 2022. Global News

He’s been with the police force for 28 years, joining in February 1995. He has worked in patrols, as a neighbourhood officer, in training and media, in the Office of Professional Standards and as a staff sergeant in charge of special teams.

“He was promoted to inspector in December 2013, at which time he also took over the role of Officer-in-Charge of the Force’s Primary Response Team,” a release from the city said.

In May 2015, Gaudet was promoted to deputy chief of police.

View image in full screen Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet providing information about the force’s new armoured vehicle in April 2018. Global News

Gaudet previously served as deputy chief under Leanne Fitch, who retired in 2019. He and Fitch saw the force through the August 2018 shooting, where two Fredericton police officers, Robb Costello and Sara Burns, were killed in the line of duty.

“I’m incredibly proud to be afforded the opportunity to serve the community,” said Gaudet.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with our outgoing Chief Roger Brown for the past few years, and I look forward to building on the legacy he’s created. I look forward in continuing to serve and protect Fredericton with professionalism, integrity, respect, compassion, and accountability.”

