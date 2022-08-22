RCMP say construction worker seriously injured after car hits her in Cochrane

A construction worker sustained what are believed to be “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after a car hit her at the intersection of Highway 1A and Centre Avenue in Cochrane, Alta., according to an RCMP spokesperson.

Police said the woman, who was working as a “flag person,” was hit by a white car at about 6:25 p.m. on Monday. The RCMP said officers found the suspect vehicle nearby shortly after and the driver was in custody. They did not say if charges were pending.

READ MORE: RCMP say highway maintenance worker seriously injured after SUV hits him west of Edmonton

According to police, traffic was seriously disrupted in the area as an RCMP collision analyst worked to investigate what exactly happened.

“If you have dashboard footage of this incident or were witness to it, please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police,” the RCMP said in a news release. “If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com.”

Advertisement