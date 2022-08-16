RCMP say highway maintenance worker seriously injured after SUV hits him west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating after a highway maintenance worker was hit by a Jeep SUV while clearing debris west of Edmonton on Monday night.

“The employee was severely injured and transported to hospital,” Parkland RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.”

Police said the worker is a 62-year-old man who is an employee of Emcon Services. The man driving the SUV struck the worker on Highway 16A near Highway 60 at about 7:15 p.m.

“Parkland RCMP would like to remind the public to slow down, move over and drive cautiously whenever you see hazard lights,” police said.

