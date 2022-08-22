Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist killed in collision with crane truck on Pitt River Bridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 10:56 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on the Pitt River Bridge Monday. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a crane truck on the Pitt River Bridge Monday evening.

Coquitlam RCMP said the crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. The driver of the crane truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Read more: RCMP investigating fatal crash in Fraser Canyon after motorcycle hits spilled debris

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team were deployed to the scene.

Police have closed the bridge to eastbound traffic while officers investigate, and drivers were warned it may be closed for several hours.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta' No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta
No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta – Aug 15, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagFatal Crash tagCoquitlam RCMP tagfatal motorcycle crash tagmotorcyle crash tagfatal crash coquitlam tagpitt river bridge fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers