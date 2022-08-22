Motorcyclist killed in collision with crane truck on Pitt River Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a crane truck on the Pitt River Bridge Monday evening.

Coquitlam RCMP said the crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. The driver of the crane truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team were deployed to the scene.

Police have closed the bridge to eastbound traffic while officers investigate, and drivers were warned it may be closed for several hours.

More to come…

