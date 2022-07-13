RCMP investigating fatal crash in Fraser Canyon after motorcycle hits spilled debris

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C. are asking for the public’s help following a fatal motorcycle accident in the Fraser Canyon earlier this week.

According to police, a tractor-trailer unit heading northbound along the Trans-Canada on Monday night lost a portion of its load while navigating a corner between Yale and Boston Bar. A southbound motorcycle, with two people from the Lower Mainland, collided with the debris.

The accident happened around 20 minutes before midnight, south of Sailor Bar Tunnel.

Police say officers from Hope and Boston Bar responded, as did the Yale Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance.

“Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the motorcycle driver was 64 years old.

2:02 Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck

“On behalf of the Hope and Boston Bar RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased man’s family. This truly was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated. Both vehicles were seized for mechanical inspections.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you travelled the Fraser Canyon that night and have dashcam footage or any information, you are asked to contact the Boston Bar RCMP at 604-867-9333.

1:51 Semi hits overpass and causes traffic chaos Semi hits overpass and causes traffic chaos – Jun 9, 2022