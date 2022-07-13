Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating fatal crash in Fraser Canyon after motorcycle hits spilled debris

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 6:52 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police say a tractor-trailer unit travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway lost part of its load on Monday night, with a motorcycle then colliding with the debris. File/Getty

Police in B.C. are asking for the public’s help following a fatal motorcycle accident in the Fraser Canyon earlier this week.

According to police, a tractor-trailer unit heading northbound along the Trans-Canada on Monday night lost a portion of its load while navigating a corner between Yale and Boston Bar. A southbound motorcycle, with two people from the Lower Mainland, collided with the debris.

The accident happened around 20 minutes before midnight, south of Sailor Bar Tunnel.

Police say officers from Hope and Boston Bar responded, as did the Yale Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance.

“Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the motorcycle driver was 64 years old.

“On behalf of the Hope and Boston Bar RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased man’s family. This truly was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated. Both vehicles were seized for mechanical inspections.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you travelled the Fraser Canyon that night and have dashcam footage or any information, you are asked to contact the Boston Bar RCMP at 604-867-9333.

