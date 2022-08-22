Menu

Crime

Sarnia, Ont. resident, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:11 pm
A 23-year-old Sarnia, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a driver crashed into a parked car on Confederation Street on Saturday, Aug. 20.
A 23-year-old Sarnia, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a driver crashed into a parked car in the southeast end of the city over the weekend.

On Saturday, a person entered the Beer Store on Confederation Street but was refused service due to their “state of sobriety,” police said. After the suspect left the store in a vehicle, employees contacted police.

An officer was later able to locate the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Confederation Street.

According to police, the vehicle was “swerving within its lane,” resulting in officers performing a traffic stop.

As the suspect vehicle proceeded to pull over, the driver struck the rear of a parked vehicle, causing extensive damage to both cars.

No injuries were reported.

As the driver was being taken into custody, a qualified breath technician determined that the suspect was over three times the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Noah Robert Cattran, 23, of Sarnia, has been charged with one count of impaired operation of a conveyance and one count of operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeding the legal limit.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26.

