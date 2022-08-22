U of A Ring Houses will be used for community development in McCauley

Send this page to someone via email

An area of Edmonton that has been the site of homeless encampments in recent years is being redeveloped into an arts and community hub using components of six historic homes bought from the University of Alberta last year.

“It was always our intention to secure a location that would incorporate many of the key components of these homes,” Primavera Development Group president Kenneth L. Cantor said.

The designs incorporate four U of A Ring Houses and two East Campus Village houses.

In October 2021, the university said the four historic Ring Houses — the 100-year-old brick Edwardian-style homes — were saved from demolition when the local real estate developer purchased them.

“Equally important was our desire to accomplish that within a project and a community that would pay homage to the homes’ first hundred years and provide a similar legacy over the next hundred years,” Cantor said.

The development is also supposed to be a permanent home for the Edmonton Sculpture Project. There will be space for services like day care and a coffee shop, a Monday news release said.

It will be located on the northeast corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in central Edmonton and near the LRT track, where, for the past several summers, houseless Edmontonians have been setting up tent encampments.

“Not only is our conceptual planning intended to facilitate that, but we are also particularly pleased to be developing on a site acquired from the Edmonton Community Development Company,” Cantor said.

“We believe our plans complement the mandate from the City of Edmonton to strengthen neighborhoods through social and economic development.”

