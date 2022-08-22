Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U of A Ring Houses will be used for community development in McCauley

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:09 pm
One of the historic Ring Houses on the University of Alberta campus on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. View image in full screen
One of the historic Ring Houses on the University of Alberta campus on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Global News

An area of Edmonton that has been the site of homeless encampments in recent years is being redeveloped into an arts and community hub using components of six historic homes bought from the University of Alberta last year.

“It was always our intention to secure a location that would incorporate many of the key components of these homes,” Primavera Development Group president Kenneth L. Cantor said.

The designs incorporate four U of A Ring Houses and two East Campus Village houses.

Read more: 4 historic houses on University of Alberta campus saved from demolition

In October 2021, the university said the four historic Ring Houses — the 100-year-old brick Edwardian-style homes — were saved from demolition when the local real estate developer purchased them.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '4 historic homes on University of Alberta campus saved' 4 historic homes on University of Alberta campus saved
4 historic homes on University of Alberta campus saved – Oct 1, 2021

“Equally important was our desire to accomplish that within a project and a community that would pay homage to the homes’ first hundred years and provide a similar legacy over the next hundred years,” Cantor said.

The development is also supposed to be a permanent home for the Edmonton Sculpture Project. There will be space for services like day care and a coffee shop, a Monday news release said.

Read more: Edmonton looking at managing ‘small-scale’ homeless encampments this summer

It will be located on the northeast corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in central Edmonton and near the LRT track, where, for the past several summers, houseless Edmontonians have been setting up tent encampments.

Click to play video: '2 Edmonton neighbourhoods snag dubious distinction of most nuisance property complaints in the city' 2 Edmonton neighbourhoods snag dubious distinction of most nuisance property complaints in the city
2 Edmonton neighbourhoods snag dubious distinction of most nuisance property complaints in the city – Nov 23, 2018

“Not only is our conceptual planning intended to facilitate that, but we are also particularly pleased to be developing on a site acquired from the Edmonton Community Development Company,” Cantor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe our plans complement the mandate from the City of Edmonton to strengthen neighborhoods through social and economic development.”

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton explains its multi-agency approach to dismantling homeless camps' City of Edmonton explains its multi-agency approach to dismantling homeless camps
City of Edmonton explains its multi-agency approach to dismantling homeless camps – Nov 27, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Alberta tagEdmonton LRT tagcentral Edmonton tagMcCauley tagTent Encampment tagEdmonton Redevelopment tagPrimavera Development Group tagUniversity Of Alberta Ring Houses tag95 Street edmonton tagarts and community hub taghistoric ring houses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers