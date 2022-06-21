Menu

Canada

Edmonton looking at managing ‘small-scale’ homeless encampments this summer

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton debates how to manage homeless encampments' City of Edmonton debates how to manage homeless encampments
WATCH (May 11): A debate at Edmonton city hall Wednesday focused on how to approach homeless encampments this summer. As Nicole Stillger reports, it's far from a finished discussion. – May 11, 2022

City of Edmonton officials are considering funding and managing homeless encampments this summer as part of a strategy to address homelessness.

Read more: Number of homeless Edmontonians has doubled; city facing lack of shelter space this winter

On Monday evening, city councillors voted 11-2 in favour of piloting small-scale sanctioned encampments for summer 2022 as one strategy to support the safety and wellbeing of people experiencing homelessness and reduce impacts to surrounding businesses and communities.

Read more: City looking at different options to address increase in homelessness in Edmonton

Ward O-day’min Councillor Anne Stevenson put forward the motion Monday evening.

Stevenson said the intent is for these camps to be a bridge for people on their way to more stable housing.

Click to play video: 'Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton' Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton
Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton – Jul 6, 2021

“Crucially, the intent of these smaller-scale managed encampments would be to get people ready to move into the supportive housing units that are coming online later this summer,” Stevenson said.

Trending Stories

“This… is intended to be short-duration managed encampments — get people ready to move into the supportive housing — and help stop some of that… cycling through in the meantime.”

Read more: Camp Pekiwewin in Rossdale closed, police and city crews on site

Details still being worked out include the location, the type of accommodation (tents or another form of temporary housing?) and the exact size of the encampments, according to city manager Andre Corbould.

The intent would be to provide washrooms and social services on site.

Monday’s vote in favour of the motion means city administration will report back to council by July 4 with a more detailed plan. Councillors will again vote on whether to move ahead.

Click to play video: 'Homeless encampments on the rise in Edmonton' Homeless encampments on the rise in Edmonton
Homeless encampments on the rise in Edmonton – Oct 29, 2021

— more to come…

