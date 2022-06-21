Edmonton looking at managing ‘small-scale’ homeless encampments this summer

Send this page to someone via email

City of Edmonton officials are considering funding and managing homeless encampments this summer as part of a strategy to address homelessness.

On Monday evening, city councillors voted 11-2 in favour of piloting small-scale sanctioned encampments for summer 2022 as one strategy to support the safety and wellbeing of people experiencing homelessness and reduce impacts to surrounding businesses and communities.

Read more: City looking at different options to address increase in homelessness in Edmonton

Ward O-day’min Councillor Anne Stevenson put forward the motion Monday evening.

Stevenson said the intent is for these camps to be a bridge for people on their way to more stable housing.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton Federal government announces $14.9M to build affordable housing units in Edmonton – Jul 6, 2021

“Crucially, the intent of these smaller-scale managed encampments would be to get people ready to move into the supportive housing units that are coming online later this summer,” Stevenson said.

“This… is intended to be short-duration managed encampments — get people ready to move into the supportive housing — and help stop some of that… cycling through in the meantime.”

Details still being worked out include the location, the type of accommodation (tents or another form of temporary housing?) and the exact size of the encampments, according to city manager Andre Corbould.

The intent would be to provide washrooms and social services on site.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s vote in favour of the motion means city administration will report back to council by July 4 with a more detailed plan. Councillors will again vote on whether to move ahead.

1:57 Homeless encampments on the rise in Edmonton Homeless encampments on the rise in Edmonton – Oct 29, 2021

— more to come…