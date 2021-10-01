4 historic houses on University of Alberta campus saved from demolition

Four historic houses on the University of Alberta campus — known as the Ring Houses — have been saved from demolition.

In a news release Friday morning, the U of A announced the sale of the 100-year-old brick Edwardian-style homes to local real estate developer Primavera Development Group.

The Ring Houses, plus two additional houses on the U of A East Campus, will be relocated, brick by brick, next spring. The U of A said the houses are slated to become iconic centrepieces of an arts and sculpture community development project as envisioned by Ken Cantor, the president of Primavera.

The U of A said Primavera is still in the process of choosing a new location for the houses.

“We believe in the potential of the Ring Houses to anchor a new neighbourhood that also reflects how Edmontonians have used and enjoyed the homes over the past century,” Cantor said in a news release Friday.

“They will become an artistic hub that will host activities such as The Edmonton Sculpture Project and include public access and amenities, that pay homage to their experiences in their first neighbourhood.”

“Although the Ring Houses and two houses in East Campus Village will be moved from U of A’s North Campus, they will become part of a new project that not only acknowledges their history, but also reimagines and renews them as a living part of an innovative, future community,” said Bill Flanagan, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Alberta.

Built between 1911 and 1914, the houses were part of 10 that were grouped in a circle on the U of A’s north campus. Over the years, they have housed presidents and deans, museum and collections services, as well as the University of Alberta Press.

The houses were decommissioned earlier this year and offered to the public to buy and move, after word that they were to be demolished was met with criticism.

The university said people will soon see fencing go up around the houses as they are prepared for transport. Once moved in the spring of 2022, the land will be returned to a green space while the university considers future development.

