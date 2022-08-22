Menu

Canada

3 killed in Brampton crash were teenaged siblings: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 9:57 am
Officers said three occupants in the car were all pronounced dead on the scene. View image in full screen
Officers said three occupants in the car were all pronounced dead on the scene. Marc Cormier/Global News

Three teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton over the weekend were siblings, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the collision in the area of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue, near Kennedy Road, after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.

Read more: 3 dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton, police say

The three occupants died at the scene.

On Monday, police told Global News the victims were siblings aged 16, 17 and 19.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is continuing to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
