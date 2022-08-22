3 killed in Brampton crash were teenaged siblings: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton over the weekend were siblings, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the collision in the area of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue, near Kennedy Road, after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames.

The three occupants died at the scene.

On Monday, police told Global News the victims were siblings aged 16, 17 and 19.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is continuing to investigate.

